King Charles launching new product as Meghan's brand dominates headlines

King Charles has agreed to collaborate on a second perfume with Penhaligon inspired by his famous gardens. The new perfume will come out this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The monarch launched his Highgrove Bouquet perfume in 2022, in collaboration with Penhaligon's, a renowned British perfumer .

This unique fragrance was inspired by the beautiful gardens of Highgrove House, King Charles' private residence in Gloucestershire.

The report comes as Meghan Markle, the king's daughter-in-law, continues to make headlines for her new lifestyle brand "As Ever".

The British monarch has a history of appreciating scents and has even developed a previous fragrance, Highgrove Bouquet, with Penhaligon's.

It's likely that the sales of the king's perfume will contribute to his charitable endeavors.

The king's Highgrove Estate has been selling various products, including organic goods, clothing, and gifts, with the proceeds going towards philanthropic causes.

While King Charles may not be directly pocketing the profits, his perfume venture will likely support his charitable efforts.