King Charles turns to unconventional treatment option amid cancer

King Charles is open to different kind of treatments amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

According to well-placed Buckingham Palace insiders, the King has turned to medical cannabis as an alternative treatment to chemo as some scientist believe the herb can actually kill cancer cells alongside its pain relieving properties.

A palace source told Radar Online: "Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren't! The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core and he feels there's no harm in trying something experimental.”

"He has always been a champion of homeopathic medicines and cures and sees there is no danger in trying the cannabis route. He's read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go," they added.

"Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday – but knows he may not as he is now in so much pain,” they shared.

One of Charles’ favorite musicians, Bob Marley, was known for his belief in the medicinal properties of the herb. In his recent one-off show for Apple music, titled The King’s Music Room, Charles shared his playlist, which featured Marley’s song Could You Be Loved.

The source said: "Bob Marley knew all about the supposed medicinal benefits of weed and Charles is now very much an expert on the subject!"

King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis early last year and has been going through treatment ever since.