Hilaria Baldwin recalls terrifying fear after heartbreaking loss

March 17, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her emotional struggle with IVF following pregnancy loss.

In the latest episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria, wife of Alec Baldwin, revealed that she was "terrified" to go through IVF again.

Hilaria, 41, who shares seven children with Alec, recalled experiencing miscarriage during fifth pregnancy, "When I had my miscarriages, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what the next steps were, and then I felt that it was important to open a door of possibilities."

"Then moving forward, I had this other embryo, and I was terrified of having an IVF baby again after the traumatic loss that I had, my fear was that if I put her inside of me, I was gonna kill her," she added.

Despite the fears, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who tied the knot in 2012, continued to grow their family. They are now parents to seven children, daughters Carmen, 11, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2, as well as sons Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4.

