Stevie Wonder set to headline BST Hyde Park Festival

Stevie Wonder was just named as the final headliner for 2025’s BST Hyde Park festival.

The Superstition hitmaker will be performing at London's Hyde Park on July 12, which would also be a part of his upcoming Love, Light & Song Tour.

Even though the special guests that would accompany him are yet to be announced, Wonder previously took the stage for the annual summer festival in 2016 and 2019.

BST Hyde Park Festival spans across three weekends and would begin with Olivia Rodrigo’s performance on June 27 and closing off with Jeff Lynne's ELO on July 13.

Other headliners for the festival include the likes of Noah Kahan, Neil Young, Zach Bryan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Additionally, Hugh Jackman was also announced as a headliner for BST Hyde Park but backed off due to a scheduling conflict. After this, the Espresso hitmaker signed up for a second headlining set.

Apart from the BST Hyde Park show, the For Once in My Life crooner would also be busy in his Love, Light & Song Tour, with his shows kicking off in Lancashire, England on July 3.

In between his two festival sets, the legendary musician would perform in Manchester on July 5, Birmingham on July 7, and Cardiff, Wales on July 9.