Mariyam Nafees, husband Amaan welcome baby boy

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed holding their new born baby, March 17, 2025. — Instagram/@mariyam.nafees

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and her husband, director Amaan Ahmed, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Nafees, who has worked in notable Pakistani dramas and captured the attention of drama lovers with her talent and craft, took to her official Instagram handle to share the heartwarming news with her fans.

Accompanied by a series of joyful pictures, the Diyar-e-Dil star introduced their newborn son, Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed, to the world. In the pictures, a radiant Mariyam can be seen lovingly cradling her baby.

Her heartfelt caption read: "Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed. A week or so old, arrived in this blessed month, this little guy has made us fall for him hard and fast. May you live your dreams, Ameen."

In an emotional note, she also extended prayers for women struggling with conception, writing: "To all the women trying to conceive, I pray that you’re blessed with a healthy baby super soon, Ameen."

The delightful announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments with warm wishes.

The actor tied the knot with Amaan in March, 2022, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.