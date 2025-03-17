 
Geo News

Mariyam Nafees, husband Amaan welcome baby boy

Actress shares heartwarming news on Instagram with joyful pictures of baby boy

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed holding their new born baby, March 17, 2025. — Instagram/@mariyam.nafees
Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed holding their new born baby, March 17, 2025. — Instagram/@mariyam.nafees 

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and her husband, director Amaan Ahmed, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Nafees, who has worked in notable Pakistani dramas and captured the attention of drama lovers with her talent and craft, took to her official Instagram handle to share the heartwarming news with her fans.

Accompanied by a series of joyful pictures, the Diyar-e-Dil star introduced their newborn son, Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed, to the world. In the pictures, a radiant Mariyam can be seen lovingly cradling her baby.

Her heartfelt caption read: "Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed. A week or so old, arrived in this blessed month, this little guy has made us fall for him hard and fast. May you live your dreams, Ameen."

In an emotional note, she also extended prayers for women struggling with conception, writing: "To all the women trying to conceive, I pray that you’re blessed with a healthy baby super soon, Ameen."

The delightful announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments with warm wishes.

The actor tied the knot with Amaan in March, 2022, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Pakistan's music icon Atif Aslam to perform at opening ceremony of WCL
Pakistan's music icon Atif Aslam to perform at opening ceremony of WCL
'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV
'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post
Bushra Ansari honoured with Star of Pakistan Award in UK Parliament
Bushra Ansari honoured with Star of Pakistan Award in UK Parliament
Pakistan artist honoured with 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by France video
Pakistan artist honoured with 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by France
New drama serial
New drama serial "Dayan" premieres Monday on Geo TV
WATCH: Kubra and Gohar's Shehndi video captures love, dance and celebration! video
WATCH: Kubra and Gohar's Shehndi video captures love, dance and celebration!
It's official: Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot with Maham Batool
It's official: Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot with Maham Batool