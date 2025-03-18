 
King Charles ‘rain dance' in India praised by expert

King Charles is praised for his hidden talents by a former Royal photographer

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla are praised for their dancing skills.

His Majesty and the Queen are fond of dancing and possess great talents in the area, says former photographer Arthur Edwards.

Speaking to The Sun, he stated: “I danced with Camilla once, and when we finished, she said ‘oh, we should go Strictly!’

“After she said ‘But don't tell the king.”

Royal broadcaster Sarah Hewson then quipped: “You know the curse of Strictly!”

“She's a great dancer, and she knows everything. I've seen her doing the Cha, Cha, Cha.”

The expert then recalled: “The King did this Indian rain dance, I can't believe it. 

“He went to this village in India where one of his charities had supported them, and they built a dam and then collected enough water for two years. 

“They started this rain dance, and he got an umbrella and he started dancing with him. It was fantastic.

“Nothing endears people to people as when they join in and do something together,” he told.

