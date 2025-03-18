 
Jessica Simpson embraces single life after shocking split from Eric Johnson

The singer is all set to release her first musical project in 15 years on Match 21

March 18, 2025

Jessica Simpson remained vocal about her heartbreaking split as she embraced a single life.

As per a report by People, the 44-year-old With You hitmaker opened up about her relationship with former partner Eric Johnson during a surprise performance at the annual Luck Reunion festival on Friday, March 13.

“I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open, I was in a very intuitive state and I had to ask some very personal questions on the home front,” Simpson recalled while talking to the audience at Willie Nelson's farm in Texas, per fan-captured TikTok footage.

“And I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different," she continued.

Simpson admitted, "I am a very single lady."

Prior to singing her latest single Leave the singer noted that it is "kind of a heartbreak pissed-off song."

"You know when we open our hearts, sometimes we're vulnerable, and it just gets broken. And maybe sometimes we forget that we've been broken for a really long time, but when we meet ourselves — when we write, when we sing, when we connect with ourselves — we find all the answers," she further added.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson revealed in January that she and her ex-husband parted ways after 10 years of marriage.

