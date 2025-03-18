Jessica Simpson embraces single life after shocking split from Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson remained vocal about her heartbreaking split as she embraced a single life.

As per a report by People, the 44-year-old With You hitmaker opened up about her relationship with former partner Eric Johnson during a surprise performance at the annual Luck Reunion festival on Friday, March 13.

“I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open, I was in a very intuitive state and I had to ask some very personal questions on the home front,” Simpson recalled while talking to the audience at Willie Nelson's farm in Texas, per fan-captured TikTok footage.

“And I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different," she continued.

Simpson admitted, "I am a very single lady."

Prior to singing her latest single Leave the singer noted that it is "kind of a heartbreak pissed-off song."

"You know when we open our hearts, sometimes we're vulnerable, and it just gets broken. And maybe sometimes we forget that we've been broken for a really long time, but when we meet ourselves — when we write, when we sing, when we connect with ourselves — we find all the answers," she further added.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson revealed in January that she and her ex-husband parted ways after 10 years of marriage.