Kylie Jenner shares final projects with late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner is remembering her late hairstylist and close friend Jesus Guerrero, as she shared glimpses of his last project with her.

The 27-year-old reality TV star took to announce her latest campaign for her clothing brand Khy's collaboration with Poster Girl she took a moment to praise Guerrero's last work with her before the hairstylist's sudden death.

Jenner penned down an emotional note in her Instagram Stories, reminiscing over her late pal's talent.

"It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair," Jenner noted in a now-expired post, per Daily Mail.

"We had such a fun work day and then went out to dinner after as we do. Ughh I miss u sm my angel," she added.

Jenner wrote the emotional message over her snaps wearing tight fitted red latex dress with a wide open neck, part of the articles for her clothing brand's latest collection.

This post came after Jenner shared a heartbreaking tribute for Guerrero, calling him a "true artist," a "beautiful spirit" and her "friend."

"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will," she captioned her February 25 post on Instagram.