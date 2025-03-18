Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton's footsteps

 
March 18, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry followed in Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s footsteps to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The duchess took to Instagram and shared video clips to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

In the video, Meghan could be seen making green waffles for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan captioned her first post: "About this morning..."

Sharing a picture of a green smoothie, green waffles and a strawberry, Meghan captioned the last photo: "... and us! Happy St. Patrick's Day."

Earlier, Kate Middleton also celebrated St Patrick’s Day.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, the Princess presented traditional sprigs of shamrock at Wellington Barracks following their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Later, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate Middleton, shared photos of the Princess of Wales with her sweet statement.

Kate Middleton’s statement reads, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today.”


