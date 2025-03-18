Decorated solider backs Kate Middleton as Prince William stays at home

Royal fans were unable to keep their eyes off Kate Middleton when multiple pictures of the Princess of Wales appeared online following her appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The royal looked stunning in her stylish outfit and hairstyle as she arrived to witness the parade as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

She travelled 35-40 kilometers from her residence in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Wellington Barracks to attend the event without her husband, Prince William.

But her Private Secretary, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, was prominent among other staff of Kate Middleton who were captured by cameras as she met soldiers.

Tom While, who has several medals and honors for his services, previously worked as the late Queen Elizabeth's last equerry.

The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces. The Princess has been Colonel since 2023, taking over from The Prince of Wales.

According to the royal family "During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. "