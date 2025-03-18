 
King Charles Balmoral Castle issues apology after delightful news

The grounds of Balmoral Castle will be open on Mother's Day weekend 29th and 30th March

March 18, 2025

Balmoral Castle, the favorite residence of King Charles, has shared new update after revealing a delightful news.

The castle said in a statement on Instagram, “If you are planning to visit Balmoral during April or May, please be aware that the front of the castle is undergoing important maintenance, and scaffolding will be in place.”

It further said, “The Balmoral Works Department is re-pointing the castle to protect it from rain and snow. This technique is used to fill the gaps between stones or bricks in construction with lime mortar.”

Due to the nature of lime mortar setting, the castle maintenance can only take place during the Spring and Summer seasons, owing to the temperatures and the challenges of being 1,000 feet above sea level, the statement continued.

It also issued an apology saying, “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Earlier, it had announced that the grounds of Balmoral Castle will be open on Mother’s Day weekend 29th and 30th March, with free admission as a “thank you to all Mother’s.”


