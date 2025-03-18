Photo: Kevin Coster reacts to hot guy label after Jennifer Lopez romance rumours: Source

Kevin Costner reportedly has been mesmerizing women with his looks lately.

After surviving Christine Baumgartner divorce, the American hitmaker is back in the game and has been wooing A-listed divas, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

A source close to the Hollywood hunk shared that the Yellowstone hitmaker has been laughing at "hot guy around town" title that he bagged with his killer looks.

“Kevin's flattered by all the admiration," the spy confided.

They went on to claim, "But he isn't taking it too seriously” after which they moved on to a new topic.

In earlier report, it was established that Kevin was under immense pressure to look his best after his heartbreaking divorce.

Later, it came into attention that he has been inspired by Jennifer Lopez, his rumoured girlfriend, to hit the gym.

Reportedly, Kevin adopted a strict diet, which consisted of a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following.”

A source also shared that Kevin wanted to lose some weight and “his goal is to add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer!”