Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk share insight into empty nester life

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk is sharing the actress' approach to life after kids left for college

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing well as an empty nester, per her husband Brad Falchuk.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair for their April issue, Gwyneth opened up about her transition to being an empty nester and her role in Timothee Chalamet film Marty Supreme.

Her husband also shared his thoughts on the Marvel star’s motherhood journey.

"Gwyneth is a supermom and she was generally extremely happy when the kids were growing up,” Falchuk shared.

“She has room to feel herself now. To have her own needs and experiences and moods. And she is loving it. It’s really fun to be around,” he added.

The Romeo and Juliet star is mom to son Moses, 18, and daughter Apple, 20, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple were married for 13 years before separating in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

Revealing how her kids are adjusting to college, the Oscar winner said: "College is a great equalizer. Look, they're the children of two super-famous people, and so they understand what comes with that. They've grown up in it."

"You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are," added Gwyneth Paltrow.