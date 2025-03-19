Lizzo fires back at critics of her latest music

Still Bad is the latest song Lizzo released after returning to the spotlight from a hiatus.



But four days after the release, the musician took to social media to respond to critics of her track who said it was too optimistic.

“Saying my brand of ‘poptimism’ doesn’t work in a ‘post Covid world’ is a lazy take,” she began.

The 36-year-old continued, “As if I didn’t write ‘about damn time’ to be a post lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again.. and was successful at it btw.”

The Boys hitmaker then factored in how the Black woman historically has been mistreated to drive her point home.

“I think seeing and hearing a black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people … but I follow in the footsteps of Janet [Jackson], of Funkadelic, of Earth Wind and Fire… nobody’s doing it like me for Us," she added.

In conclusion, Lizzo wrote, “What happened to me was supposed to destroy me but it has only set me free! Now I know none of this is real. The only thing that’s real is the love that I share with my family, my friends, nature, my fans, in Real Life.”