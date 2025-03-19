Sam Thompson posts cryptic message after Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson playfully teased about single life in a cryptic post as his ex, Zara McDermott, moved on with a new romance.

The 32-year-old Made In Chelsea star, who parted ways with McDermott in December following five years of relationship, took to his official Instagram account to share a teasing post in Harry Potter style.

It is pertinent to mention that after the split Thompson has remained single, while McDermott was linked to Lucien Laviscount earlier in March and recently spotted on a dinner date with singer Louis Tomlinson as she confirmed their romance.

"I wonder what he has been up to since the break?", Thompson wrote in the caption along with a clip in which he can be seen moving up and down in a Hufflepuff cloak as he played a dance tune mixed with a Harry Potter rap.

Thompson's sister, Louise also made an appearance in the video with her partner and son Leo.

"DJ Hufflepuff at your service", Thompson wrote.

Louise responded: "We’re so lucky. I’m most pleased that you left the wretched wand and hufflepuff scarf behind and now Leo wants to leave the house with them every waking second of the day."

As per a recent report by The Sun, the new couple in town, McDermott and Tomlinson, have been on a number of low-key dates over the past few weeks.

An insider told the outlet, "Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too."

"Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special," they added.