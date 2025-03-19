Queen Camilla goes on the offensive against Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly become an issue in Buckingham Palace, and have become names that are barely ever spoken.

Insight into this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed in the palace.

This insider shared everything in a chat with Newsweek and started off by saying that Queen Camilla’s rift with Prince Harry is the reason they are “never discussed”.

The timeline of this dates all the way back to Megxit and its come to a point where “far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace.”

For those unversed with their rift it allegedly started after the Duke accused his step-mother of playing a long game against him, in his memoir Spare.

While accusing her of sacrificing him on her “personal PR alter” the Prince had said at the time that the now-Queen was also very dangerous.

However, with changes to the monarch underway, due to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis she’s also been urging him away from his son, and is instead insistent on him focusing more on his cancer battle. “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry,” the source explained.

This admission follows something revealed last year in November and it claimed that Camilla became “ready to raise hell” over Prince Harry’s reconciliation attempts because “there's no chance she will ever forgive Harry.” Not is she ever “going to forget” the write up either. Hence “She's going to do whatever she can to block his return.”