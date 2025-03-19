King Charles, Queen Camilla to ‘traditionally' celebrate milestone anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla are nearing their milestone wedding anniversary.

The royal couple’s state visit to Italy would be coinciding with the occasion and in the middle of their trip, Charles and Camilla would be marking two decades of marriage on April 9, 2025.

From April 7 to April 10, the British monarchs would be visiting the state of Rome and Ravenna in Italy and would go separately to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican.

This visit by Charles and Camilla would also include a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, despite the pontiff's continuing hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

"On Tuesday 8 April, and clearly subject to Pope Francis’s health, their majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 jubilee,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman noted.

They continued, "Held traditionally once every 25 years, the jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church; a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope', which is the jubilee's theme.”

"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis. Their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel, focused on the theme of 'care for creation', reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's long-standing commitment to nature,” the statement concluded.