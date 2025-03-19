Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement

Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel have welcomed their third child, daughter Juno Corgan.

The couple announced the news exclusively to People, sharing that Juno was born at their Highland Park, Illinois, home in the early hours of March 18.

The newborn weighed 9.9 pounds and measured 22 inches long.

In regards to this, Corgan shared, "My wife, Chloé, is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto. We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe and peaceful home birth."

Moreover, the couple’s older children, Augustus and Philomena are "absolutely thrilled" about their new sibling, as per the publication.

Additionally, Corgan and Mendel, who have been together since 2012, got engaged in September 2022 and tied the knot a year later.

They first announced their pregnancy in August 2024, expressing their excitement over expanding their family.

With the arrival of baby Juno, the rock star and his family are celebrating this new chapter together, as per the outet.