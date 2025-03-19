David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report

David Jason, best known for his iconic role as Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, has stunned fans with the revelation of a secret role in a classic comedy sketch series.

The 85-year-old actor was the voice behind the Phantom Raspberry Blower of Old London Town in The Two Ronnies, a hit BBC show written by the legendary Ronnie Barker.

The sketch, a parody of Jack the Ripper, featured a mysterious killer who eliminated victims by blowing raspberries.

According to Daily Mail, Jason disclosed this hidden contribution in his 2013 autobiography, David Jason: My Life, putting to rest long-standing speculation about the identity behind the distinctive sound effects.

The revelation has resurfaced this week, reigniting interest in the comedic masterpiece.

The character was originally created by comedian Spike Milligan before being adapted by Barker for The Two Ronnies in 1976.

Jason, a close friend of Barker, was personally chosen to provide the sound effects due to his unparalleled skill in producing the perfect raspberry noise.

In regards to this, Jason wrote in his memoir, "Few people blow a raspberry as well as me. Indeed, I consider myself a world leader," recalling how Barker meticulously directed his performance to achieve the perfect tone and volume.

The veteran actor fondly remembers recording an all-raspberry rendition of the 1812 Overture under Barker’s direction.

Furthermore, Jason remains immensely proud of his contribution to this piece of comedy history, even keeping the original credit board that acknowledges his work as the Phantom Raspberry Blower, as per the outlet.