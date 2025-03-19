 
Geo News

'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla

King Charles had a plaster on his index finger of his right hand

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Injured King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Northern Ireland for an official visit on Wednesday.

According to GB News, the British monarch was  spotted with a hand injury as the royal couple left England for Belfast to meet with local communities and business owners.

A picture published by the news outlet showed the king's had plaster on the index finger of his right hand.

Injured King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla

It didn't say where he might have suffered the injury but wrote Buckingham Palace was approached for a comment. 

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry is currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

"The monarch is known to keep an active lifestyle, enjoying gardening and long country walks," said the report in the GB News.

"King Charles also underwent various polo injuries in his youth, for example, in 1980 he required six stitches on his cheek after being thrown and kicked by his horse during a match at Windsor.

"In 1990, he broke his right arm in a fall during another match and underwent several operations."

