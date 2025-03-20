Meghan Markle accused of ‘confusing' people with Netflix show

Meghan Markle has been made fun of over her Netflix show.



The Duchess of Sussex’s series titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ became a laughing stock on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

During a Trivia Night segment on NBC show, Fallon’s partner Steve Higgins asked: "Ready, you're going to get this.

"What is the number one question that mystifies scientists? Number one question."

He guessed: "Is there life on another planet?"

Higgins responded: "Oh, no. Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags? They don't know why."

Fallon said: "That's interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people."

This comes as Meghan revealed her intention behind labelling items she creates for guest Daniel Martin.

The duchess explains: "I know that Daniel (Martin) loves peanut butter but I'm going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy.

"I'm packing this all up so I can take it home and prep the guest room."