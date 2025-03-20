Benny Blanco knows Selena Gomez is ‘going to have his babies'

Benny Blanco is discussing early days of relationship with singer Selena Gomez.



The musician admits he felt surreal the moment he shared an intimate moment with the ‘Who Says’ singer.

Speaking on Spotify's Countdown To series, Blanco revealed: "I knew right after we kissed, I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm probably going to marry this person,'"

He then added: "Well, I didn't say marry but I was like, 'I'm probably going to have a baby with this person.'"

“I had the best time I’ve had in years. I can’t even remember having a time this good," he said,

Blanco also gushes to being Gomez’s personal journal, adding that he often writes whatever the singer says.

He noted: "I was just, constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we were," he continued. "Sometimes you'd be saying something, like, really important, and I would — I didn't know if you even realized — but I would open my phone and be like, 'F---, that's such a good line for a song."