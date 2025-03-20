 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism

Meghan Markle shuts down podcaster with classy handwritten note after 'With Love, Meghan' criticism

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism
Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism

Meghan Markle has made an unexpected move in response to With Love, Meghan criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex made a witty response to a podcaster's concerns over her new Netflix show.

Amanda Hirsh, the host of Not Skinny But Not Fat, previously commented on Meghan's post, writing, "You guys I'm scared for Meghan," ahead of With Love, Meghan.

Now, Meghan made a surprising move by sending a handwritten note in response. The Duchess of Sussex wrote, "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it." Signing off with, "As Ever, Meghan."

Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared the screenshot, expressing her surprise. "OH MY DUCHESS," the podcaster wrote in the caption.

She also attached the photo of her comment under Meghan's post. 

With Love, Meghan, released on March 4, received mixed reviews from the viewers. Despite the criticism, the show has been renewed for the second season by Netflix.

Moreover,  Meghan Markle is also set to launch her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The first episode is scheduled to come out on April 8th.

Princess Diana trait that irritated King Charles video
Princess Diana trait that irritated King Charles
Dolly Parton reveals how she's holding up after husband's death
Dolly Parton reveals how she's holding up after husband's death
Jessica Simpson sparks reality TV comeback rumors amid album promotion
Jessica Simpson sparks reality TV comeback rumors amid album promotion
Khloé Kardashian reflects on whirlwind marriage to Lamar Odom: ‘No regrets'
Khloé Kardashian reflects on whirlwind marriage to Lamar Odom: ‘No regrets'
Sutton Foster bares skin on 50th birthday
Sutton Foster bares skin on 50th birthday
Kim Kardashian disgusted as Kanye attacks Beyoncé's kids video
Kim Kardashian disgusted as Kanye attacks Beyoncé's kids
Benny Blanco knows Selena Gomez is ‘going to have his babies' video
Benny Blanco knows Selena Gomez is ‘going to have his babies'
Bruce Willis' wife, daughters celebrate his 70th birthday
Bruce Willis' wife, daughters celebrate his 70th birthday