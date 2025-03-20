Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism

Meghan Markle has made an unexpected move in response to With Love, Meghan criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex made a witty response to a podcaster's concerns over her new Netflix show.

Amanda Hirsh, the host of Not Skinny But Not Fat, previously commented on Meghan's post, writing, "You guys I'm scared for Meghan," ahead of With Love, Meghan.

Now, Meghan made a surprising move by sending a handwritten note in response. The Duchess of Sussex wrote, "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it." Signing off with, "As Ever, Meghan."

Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared the screenshot, expressing her surprise. "OH MY DUCHESS," the podcaster wrote in the caption.

She also attached the photo of her comment under Meghan's post.

With Love, Meghan, released on March 4, received mixed reviews from the viewers. Despite the criticism, the show has been renewed for the second season by Netflix.

Moreover, Meghan Markle is also set to launch her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The first episode is scheduled to come out on April 8th.