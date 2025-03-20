Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has attended the announcement of the 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family shared a glimpse of Duchess Sophie's grand evening at Edinburgh Castle.

In the video shared, the Duchess of Edinburgh can be seen interacting with representatives from British Cycling, Tour de France, and Tour de France Femme.

The caption read, "The 2027 Grand Départs of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femme will take place in Great Britain!"

"Last night, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the announcement at Edinburgh Castle," it stated further. "As Royal Patron of @BritishCycling Her Royal Highness met with representatives of British Cycling, @LeTourDeFrance and @LeTourFemmes as well as guests for the special announcement."

The event confirmed that both the men’s and women’s races will kick off in the UK. Sophie, wife of Prince Edward, has been the patron of British Cycling since 2018.

Before concluding, it is significant to mention that Duchess Sophie attended the event in a chic cream-coloured coat over a lemon dress.