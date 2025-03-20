 
Geo News

Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us' controversy: Report

Jenny Slate refuses to discuss the 'It Ends With Us' controversy while choosing to focus on her new FX series

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy: Report
Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy: Report

Jenny Slate has made it clear she will not discuss the ongoing legal dispute between her It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old actress and comedian stated, "I don’t have anything to say about that," when asked about the controversy.

Slate, who stars in FX’s upcoming series Dying for S**, emphasized her focus on her new project, saying, "I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of [Dying for S**] was important to me." 

According to Daily Mail, she also addressed her approach to media inquiries, asserting that her priority is discussing the work she is promoting.

Previously, Slate voiced her support for Lively in December 2024 following the actress’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. 

Moreover, the legal battle escalated in January when Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and others, as per the outlet.

Despite her past statement, Slate now appears intent on distancing herself from the controversy.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's marriage on the rocks?
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's marriage on the rocks?
Kim Kardashian reminisces first marriage amid nasty feud with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reminisces first marriage amid nasty feud with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'fears' Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'fears' Kanye West
Rob Lowe spills on his eagerness to become grandfather
Rob Lowe spills on his eagerness to become grandfather
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco talk ‘insecurity' as Justin, Hailey Bieber copy them
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco talk ‘insecurity' as Justin, Hailey Bieber copy them
Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot 'resemblance' leaves fans marveling video
Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot 'resemblance' leaves fans marveling
Meghan Markle slammed for stealing and making recipe 'bland'
Meghan Markle slammed for stealing and making recipe 'bland'
King Charles removes plaster after injury draws attention in latest appearance video
King Charles removes plaster after injury draws attention in latest appearance