Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy: Report

Jenny Slate has made it clear she will not discuss the ongoing legal dispute between her It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old actress and comedian stated, "I don’t have anything to say about that," when asked about the controversy.

Slate, who stars in FX’s upcoming series Dying for S**, emphasized her focus on her new project, saying, "I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of [Dying for S**] was important to me."

According to Daily Mail, she also addressed her approach to media inquiries, asserting that her priority is discussing the work she is promoting.

Previously, Slate voiced her support for Lively in December 2024 following the actress’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

Moreover, the legal battle escalated in January when Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and others, as per the outlet.

Despite her past statement, Slate now appears intent on distancing herself from the controversy.