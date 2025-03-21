Kevin Costner seeks support from ex Cindy Silva amid divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has been leaning on his first wife, Cindy Silva, for emotional support following his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner last year.

According to Daily Mail, despite their decades-old split, Costner and Silva have maintained a strong friendship, with Silva offering guidance during this challenging time.

Moreover, an insider told the publication, “Kevin and Cindy have stayed close friends, and she has been guiding him in recent months over his heartbreak from Christine. She is a wise woman, and he really appreciates that their sad split has led to such a beautiful friendship. She is an ally and offers great advice. He leans on her quite often.”

Costner and Silva, both alumni of California State University, Fullerton, married in 1978 and spent 16 years together before their divorce in 1994.

Additionally, they share three children, Lily, Joe, and Annie, who have played a significant role in keeping their bond intact.

According to sources, the former couple often reunites for family occasions, making their relationship amicable and respectful.

In regards to this, the source added, “Having children together has kept them close. They often get together for birthdays and spend quality time as a family."

Furthermore, Silva stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight after her marriage to Costner ended.

It is worth mentioning that she later remarried business executive Larry Ameen and now resides in Santa Barbara, California.