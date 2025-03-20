Dennis Quaid makes eerie confession about bedtime routine with wife Laura Savoie

The actor makes eerie confession about bedtime routine with wife Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid recently got candid and opened up about how he and his wife, Laura Savoie, fall asleep.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 70-year-old American actor revealed, “My wife and I fall asleep to Dateline,” adding that they particularly like “the murder stories. That's another piece of psychology to explain!”

Quaid went on to note that people like true crime because they are interested in murder.

“People are fascinated by, how can a human being do that to another human being? Also, there's the thing of figuring out who did it to feel like a detective yourself, like playing a game of Clue," he stated.

Moving forward, the Substance star claimed that true crime fans would “get addicted” to his new drama Happy Face, quipping, “If you like true crime, you're going to love it.”

For the unversed, in Happy Face, Quaid plays 69-year-old Keith Jesperson, who in the ‘90s got his nickname because he drew smiley faces on letters he sent to the media and authorities.

Jesperson was a long-haul trucker and later turned himself into a serial killer after murdering at least eight women in the United States between 1990 and 1995.

He pleaded guilty to murder in October 1995 and ended up serving four life sentences at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

It is pertinent to mention that Happy Face debuts on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on Paramount+.