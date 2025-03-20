 
March 20, 2025

Sir Elton John suffers ‘adrenaline crash' amid ailing health

Sir Elton John just opened up about his “adrenaline crash.”

The 77-year-old legendary musician, who retired from live performances after his Farewell Tour came to an end in July 2023, talked about his “complete meltdown” while recording his latest album with longtime pal, Brandi Carlile.

In the latest Rolling Stone UK edition, John recalled the process of recording the new album, Who Believes In Angels? in just 20 days.

“We went in with nothing prepared. So, the first two or three days were very fraught. I was very, very unhappy… I was full of self-doubt…” he stated, adding, “But the album really didn't get started until I had a complete meltdown.”

“I've never really gone into a process like that before, and it was frightening for me. I was really, really afraid,” the Hakuna Matata hitmaker further stated.

John continued, “It's always good to have fear, but I had a lot of fear… But after we got off to a really bumpy start, it all settled down.”

“The tenseness, the anxiety in the studio helped the electricity of the album without question… It's got balls, and it's got freshness, and it's got energy,” he added, speaking of his collaboration album with Carlile.

“Exactly what I wanted it to be, and it came out exactly how I visualised it,” Sir Elton John concluded. 

