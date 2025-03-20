Jonathan Majors gushed over Meagan Good ahead of secret nuptials

Jonathan Majors sang praises of Meagan Good, calling her “extremely loving and caring” just one day before their marriage.

The 35-year-old American actor spoke to Variety one day before he secretly married Good, actress and model, on Tuesday, March 18, in which he spoke highly of her.

Major said, “My experience with the queens in my life — first and foremost, my fiancée Meagan, who is ... extremely supportive, extremely present, extremely loving and caring — a lot of the queens I run into in the street say, ‘Hey, we love you, brother. Keep your head up.’”

The Loki star’s remarks were a response to the interviewer, a black woman, who stated she was "unsure what to believe about the type of person" he is. This came after he seemed to admit to strangling his ex-girlfriend in a newly leaked audio.

"I reckon the rest of the sisters are in the same boat," Majors noted, adding that he had not heard this from other people directly but said, "I imagine people aren’t going to walk up to me and say [so]."

The Creed III actor went on to highlight by saying, "I’ve prayed with countless Black women on the street corner in New York City. I feel that love and I feel that support, and I’m so grateful for it. They’ve kept me afloat. My heart, my spirit, my mind.”

For the unversed, Rolling Stone shared a recording on March 17 in which Majors seemed to say he "aggressed" his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Per the same outlet, the recording was made after they argued for days in September 2022 while living in London.

Notably, Majors was arrested in March 2023 after another incident with Jabbari. He was later found guilty of misdemeanour assault and harassment.