Anna Faris on how she coped with losing home in LA fires

Anna Faris has distracted herself with work after losing her home to Los Angeles wildfires in January.

The Scary Movie actress, who was among over 80,000 displaced LA residents, recently opened up on how her new project with a bathroom cleaning brand, Scrubbing Bubbles, helped her find solace.

"We shot the campaign about a week after we lost our house in the Palisades," Faris, 48, told People Magazine.

"[The Scrubbing Bubbles team] were so kind. They put us up at a hotel," she continued. "It was amazing to have the mental distraction of shooting the campaign and getting to laugh. Be just completely distracted from the jarring reality."

The Mom alum continued, "I'm aware of how fortunate we are. But it was, and still kind of continues to be a little bit surreal, so I'm really grateful. It felt like they just had my back."

Faris is also filming her upcoming comedy Spa Weekend alongside Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann, with whom she's been sharing an undeniable bond.

"I had been thinking about how sad I'll be when it's over. We have formed a tighter bond than I could have ever imagined," she gushed to the publication.

"We're all moms, we're all at a place where we're incredibly generous to each other in all aspects. We are texting all the time," added Faris, who shares son Jack, 12, with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

"It's been so important to me, especially at this time of life. I'm immensely grateful that they're dear friends that make me laugh all day long. I have high hopes for the movie, I think it's going to be hysterical," she further told the outlet.