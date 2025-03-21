 
Paris Hilton makes new career move

Socialite Paris Hilton is already a singer, actress, reality star, author, perfumer, and DJ

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Paris Hilton is venturing into a new career direction after trying her hand at a variety of professions.

The hotel heiress, 44, has joined forces with iHeartRadio for a new crime podcast titled My Friend Daisy.

The ten-part series is based on the tragic killing of a 19-year-old girl Daisy back in 2021, whose killer was uncovered in an international manhunt that began on social media with amateur detectives on TikTok connecting the dots independently.

The podcast is executive produced by Hilton herself and written and hosted by award-winning journalist Jenn Swann.

"I'm always looking for ways to shine a light on important stories," Hilton said in a statement, per Daily Mail.

"When I first read Daisy De La O’s story by Jenn Swann on The Cut, I was heartbroken by what she endured—but also deeply moved by the way her community came together using digital activism to demand justice," she continued.

"Women’s voices too often go unheard and I remain committed to advocating for a world where every woman’s story matters," the publication further quoted the socialite.

My Friend Daisy is set to premiere on March 26.

It is pertinent to mention that this isn't her first podcast as Paris first embarked on the path with her interview-style podcast I Am Paris through her own company, London Audio.

She has also executive produced standalone docuseries pods like Trapped in Treatment and The History of the World’s Greatest Nightclubs.

Hilton recently teased that a movie about her life is also in the works and an actress has already been recruited to feature as the socialite.

"She's iconic, beautiful, she's an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this," she gushed to Extra TV without revealing the identity of the actress.

"We're doing it with A24 as well, just White Lotus and Euphoria and all the most amazing shows, so it's very exciting," Hilton added.

