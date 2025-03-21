Gal Gadot reveals exciting plans for 2025

Gal Gadot has recently revealed her plans for her family in 2025.

"In my own little bubble, I just want things to continue being the way they are and for all of us to be healthy, and the rest will follow,” the Wonder Woman actress told Extra.

Sharing her plans, she continued, "Maybe travel more. I want to travel more, but not, like, for work and stuff, but really take the family and travel and explore the world more.”

"I don't ask for much, just health for all of us," the Hollywood actress added.

For those unversed, Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for nearly two decades and share four daughters, Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori.

Moreover, the 39-year-old actress shared insights into her daughter's honest feedback and admitted that they “loved” her upcoming movie, Snow White.

"It was the first premiere that I was able to bring my daughters with me. It’s magical because at the end of the day, we work, work, work, work, work,” the mom of four told the outlet.

“We go to set, they get to see what they get to see. Most of it, they don’t even get because it’s green screen.”

"Finally, to be able to share an evening with them and watch the film, it was really magical," she concluded.

Snow White is slated to release in cinemas on March 21, 2025.