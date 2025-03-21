 
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shares little unknown anecdote about their engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first TV appearance after their engagement

March 21, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took their relationship to the next level with an engagement in December, 2025, after a year-long relationship.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the lovebirds shared insights into their little-known anecdote about their proposal.

Recalling the day of proposal, the Calm Down singer began by saying, “So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here.’”

“She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today,” Blanco gushed in.

“Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."

"First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world," the record producer noted. "It's like, right before you're going to tell someone you're going to be married to them forever.

“They're like, ‘Show me how good you can lie to me,’” Blanco laughingly said. “It's the hardest... She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies.”

Referring to the six-carat engagement ring, the 37-year-old record executive concluded, “It was in a box, and I had it hidden in a bag that I thought no one would go in. It was the scariest week of my life."

