'Snow White' star Andrew Burnap spills secrets about his casting

Andrew Burnap has shared his reaction after getting cast in Disney's highly anticipated Snow White live-action.

Speaking with People Magazine, Andrew recalled how he landed the role, saying, "I remember I auditioned for it. I put something on tape and sent it off."

The actor played the role of Jonathan, a new character who serves as Snow White’s love interest and the leader of a group opposing the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot.

"You train yourself to audition and then forget about it as quickly as possible. And then weeks later I got an email saying, 'They'd like to see you again,'" Andrew said.

He recalled, "I said, 'You've got to be kidding.' And then this next time they said, 'You're going to go in for a chemistry read with Rachel [Zegler]."

"And then the minute I got the phone call that I got the job, I remember I was outside and I sat down on the ground and thought, wow, my life is really going to change from here. And it certainly has," the Tony Award-winning actor added.

Additionally, Andrew also praised Rachel Zegler's performance, calling her "the perfect Snow White."

"I think when she sings, I imagine that's what Heaven might just sound like. I think she'll nail it, kick it out of the park... And I think she's going to have just an absolute blast," Andrew Burnap said.

It is worth mentioning that Disney's highly anticipated Snow White live-action is set to hit theatres on March 21.