Neil Young gives fans disappointing news

Neil Young just cancelled his free Ukraine concerts.

The iconic Canadian musician had to take this drastic measure due to safety concerns and the "changing situation" of the war-affected European country.

Young’s free-of-cost show was announced earlier this month a part of his upcoming European summer tour with the Chrome Hearts, however, no official date had been announced.

Now taking to his official Archives website, the Heart of Gold singer noted, "We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much."

"I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area," the 79-year-old artist continued, adding, "My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)."

The gig would’ve marked Young’s first time performing in Ukraine but he has been rather vocal about his support to the country since it was attacked by Russia in 2022.

For the unversed, the Harvest Moon hitmaker’s upcoming Love Earth tour is set to begin in Rättvik, Sweden on June 18 and will include stops in Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands as well as a headlining slot at Glastonbury festival on June 28.