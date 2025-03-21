 
Kylie, Kendall Jenner clash over personality differences on 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner face off over personality differences during the recent 'The Kardashians' episode

Web Desk
March 21, 2025

Tension brewed between Kylie and Kendall Jenner on the latest episode of The Kardashians as the sisters discussed their contrasting personalities.

During the conversation, 26-year-old Kylie questioned their differences, asking, “How are we opposite?” 

She then described herself as “more free-spirited,” prompting a sharp reaction from 28-year-old Kendall.

In regards to this, the supermodel said, “Excuse me? I’m gonna lose sleep over that.”

According to Daily Mail, the discussion arose as Kylie expressed interest in a potential spin-off show featuring just the two Jenner sisters. 

While she seemed enthusiastic about the idea, Kendall appeared skeptical, questioning what the premise would be.

Although both sisters have massive social media followings, Kylie has previously admitted to finding it difficult to “keep up with the internet” and has embraced a more private lifestyle in recent years.

Furthermore, Kylie, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, is currently dating Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, while Kendall has reportedly rekindled her romance with NBA player Devin Booker.

