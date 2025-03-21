 
Geo News

'Avengers' directors weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown joining Marvel

Anthony and Joe Russo give blunt answers on Millie Bobby Brown joining Marvel

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Avengers directors weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown joining Marvel
'Avengers' directors weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown joining Marvel

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly short-listed for the upcoming Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a new interview with Weekly Entertainment, directors Anthony and Joe Russo finally addressed the rumors of Millie being cast in an upcoming Marvel projects.

"Millie is on the list for every project," said Joe. "You just can't ask for a bigger star right now.”

Praising the Strangers Things actress’ work ethics, he said, "And [she is] somebody who is passionate about the work, passionate about promoting the movie, passionate about getting up every day and coming to set, making the crew feel good. Yeah we will put her in anything."

Anthony added, "The exciting thing about Millie is that, even though she has done some wonderful work so far, she is young, and she has characters in her that audiences cannot even guess at yet."

For those unversed, Millie is currently busy promoting her new-released film, The Electric State.

Selena Gomez gushes over fiance Benny Blanco in latest instagram post
Selena Gomez gushes over fiance Benny Blanco in latest instagram post
'Snow White' star Andrew Burnap spills secrets about his casting
'Snow White' star Andrew Burnap spills secrets about his casting
Kelly Clarkson sparks concern after cryptic message
Kelly Clarkson sparks concern after cryptic message
Prince Harry Meghan suffer setback after royal ally makes unexpected move video
Prince Harry Meghan suffer setback after royal ally makes unexpected move
Sydney Sweeney teams up with Oscar-nominated writer for major project
Sydney Sweeney teams up with Oscar-nominated writer for major project
Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news