'Avengers' directors weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown joining Marvel

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly short-listed for the upcoming Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a new interview with Weekly Entertainment, directors Anthony and Joe Russo finally addressed the rumors of Millie being cast in an upcoming Marvel projects.

"Millie is on the list for every project," said Joe. "You just can't ask for a bigger star right now.”

Praising the Strangers Things actress’ work ethics, he said, "And [she is] somebody who is passionate about the work, passionate about promoting the movie, passionate about getting up every day and coming to set, making the crew feel good. Yeah we will put her in anything."

Anthony added, "The exciting thing about Millie is that, even though she has done some wonderful work so far, she is young, and she has characters in her that audiences cannot even guess at yet."

For those unversed, Millie is currently busy promoting her new-released film, The Electric State.