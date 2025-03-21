Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Anderson mock Meghan Markle with 'My Actual Kitchen' remark

Renowned fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson seemingly took a dig at Meghan Markle as she introduced her new recipe.

"Hi, I'm Tracy Anderson Welcome to my actual kitchen," she says before sharing Goop Kitchen salad's recipe in a video that has been widely circulated by Meghan's critics online.

Meghan's critics are convinced that Anderson must have Paltrow's approval for using the phrase which has been seen as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex because Goop Kitchen is owned by the actress.

Meghan Markle chose not to film her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," in her own kitchen to maintain her family's privacy. She said that her kitchen is where she cooks for her family, and having a crew of over 80 people would be overwhelming.

Goop Kitchen is a cooking and recipe platform from Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop.

Tracy Anderson is a household name in the fitness industry, with a range of studios, online programs, and products that cater to diverse fitness needs.

Tracy's journey into fitness began when she gained 40 pounds during her first year in New York City, despite being a trained dancer.

Anderson has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Hollywood actress even directed Tracy's first big mainstream DVD.



