Zara McDermott, Sam Thompson's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance

Zara McDermott, Sam's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's high-profile social circle is reportedly split following their breakup and the former's newfound romance with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The Love Island star and Made In Chelsea's Sam ended their five-year relationship in December.

Recently, Zara was spotted enjoying a romantic evening with Louis in Sussex, fueling speculation about their relationship.

According to The Sun, their mutual friends are now struggling to navigate the situation.

In regards to this, a source revealed, "It's really hard as the friendship groups were combined for five years and everyone was so supportive. But now they've been torn apart, and people are having to take sides. Some have chosen Sam, others Zara, while some remain stuck in the middle."

Moreover, the situation is particularly difficult for Sam’s sister, Louise Thompson, who was initially skeptical of Zara but later warmed up to her.

Similarly, Sam’s close friend Pete Wicks has maintained a strong bond with Zara, making the split even more complicated.

As per Daily Mail's claims, Zara and Pete shared a close friendship, with Zara encouraging him to participate in Strictly Come Dancing and frequently collaborating on TikTok videos.

Their bond continued even while Sam was in Australia filming I'm A Celebrity.

As tensions mount, Louise recently made a subtle statement about her stance by liking a fan comment on Instagram that read, "Hope you don't just drop Zara."

Having transitioned from reality TV to presenting hard-hitting BBC documentaries, Zara has reportedly earned around £1 million.

Following her split from Sam, she has also purchased a £500,000 flat in London, ironically, not far from her ex’s Chelsea home.