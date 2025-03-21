 
Geo News

Zara McDermott, Sam Thompson's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's celebrity friends get divided over breakup and new romance with Louis Tomlinson

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Zara McDermott, Sams friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance
Zara McDermott, Sam's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's high-profile social circle is reportedly split following their breakup and the former's newfound romance with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The Love Island star and Made In Chelsea's Sam ended their five-year relationship in December.

Recently, Zara was spotted enjoying a romantic evening with Louis in Sussex, fueling speculation about their relationship.

According to The Sun, their mutual friends are now struggling to navigate the situation.

In regards to this, a source revealed, "It's really hard as the friendship groups were combined for five years and everyone was so supportive. But now they've been torn apart, and people are having to take sides. Some have chosen Sam, others Zara, while some remain stuck in the middle."

Moreover, the situation is particularly difficult for Sam’s sister, Louise Thompson, who was initially skeptical of Zara but later warmed up to her.

Similarly, Sam’s close friend Pete Wicks has maintained a strong bond with Zara, making the split even more complicated.

As per Daily Mail's claims, Zara and Pete shared a close friendship, with Zara encouraging him to participate in Strictly Come Dancing and frequently collaborating on TikTok videos.

Their bond continued even while Sam was in Australia filming I'm A Celebrity.

As tensions mount, Louise recently made a subtle statement about her stance by liking a fan comment on Instagram that read, "Hope you don't just drop Zara."

Having transitioned from reality TV to presenting hard-hitting BBC documentaries, Zara has reportedly earned around £1 million.

Following her split from Sam, she has also purchased a £500,000 flat in London, ironically, not far from her ex’s Chelsea home.

'Severance' Season 3 release date revealed?
'Severance' Season 3 release date revealed?
Justin Baldoni's lawyer blasts Blake Lively's 'malicious' legal tactics
Justin Baldoni's lawyer blasts Blake Lively's 'malicious' legal tactics
Ringo Starr reveals he ‘didn't expect to win' Grammy for The Beatles
Ringo Starr reveals he ‘didn't expect to win' Grammy for The Beatles
Meghan, UK royals roasted by 'online store'
Meghan, UK royals roasted by 'online store'
Adam Scott reveals sneaky way he keeps 'Severance' spoilers from family video
Adam Scott reveals sneaky way he keeps 'Severance' spoilers from family
Prince William reminds of childhood bond with Prince Harry during latest visit
Prince William reminds of childhood bond with Prince Harry during latest visit
Katherine Ryan makes surprising revelation about her health battle
Katherine Ryan makes surprising revelation about her health battle
Elizabeth Olsen shares sweet insight into marriage with Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen shares sweet insight into marriage with Robbie Arnett