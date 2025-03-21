Ringo Starr reveals he ‘didn't expect to win' Grammy for The Beatles

The Beatles icon, Ringo Starr just reacted to the Grammy award he and his former legendary band won.

In February 2025, despite having separated in 1970, The Beatles won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by the grace of their song, Now and Then.

This song’s demo was recorded by the late John Lennon and was brought to life by the efforts of Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and the AI technology of today.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 84-year-old stated, “I didn’t expect to win, but it was great.”

Remembering his pal and late guitarist, he further mentioned, “It just felt like John was with us.”

Now and Then is a ballad which was originally written by Lennon in the late 1970s and though he recorded a demo and never finished it, in 1994, his wife, Yoko Ono shared it with Starr, McCartney and George Harrison, who passed away in 2001.

Even though the trio worked on the song and completed a mix, the sound quality of Lennon’s vocals was not up to par which led to the song being shelved ultimately.

However, after Peter Jackson, director of their 2021 The Beatles: Get Back docuseries used technology to help with the release, they realized the same could be done with Lennon’s vocals.

Eventually, the late star’s voice became ready to go with Starr and McCartney completing the song along with making up for Harrison’s guitar and the song was released in November 2023, and touted as “the last Beatles song.”