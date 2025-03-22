Amanda Seyfried admits singing live in Les Misérables was 'infuriating'

Amanda Seyfried opened up about a major "regret" regarding her role in Les Misérables.

The 39-year-old Long Bright River actress candidly talked about her role as Cosette in the 2012 movie musical.

"Les Mis was an incredible movie. And oh God, I loved it. The costumes, the people. We were all really happy to be there. But I, unfortunately, was not technically ready or capable of the live singing in the way that I would have liked to be," she told GQ magazine in a video interview.

Describing the experience as "infuriating," the Emmy winner reflected on the process, "I knew what I had to sing, but they're hard songs. And the acting part of it came naturally; it was very indulgent — it was beautiful to be like [singing], 'How strange this feeling that my life's begun at last.'"

"I was also worried about my accent, but that was the least of my worries," Seyfried said.

While comparing her singing skills to her costars Anne Hathaway (Fantine), Eddie Redmayne (Marius), and Samantha Barks (Éponine), the actress noted that she felt underqualified.

"It didn't hit the mark the way Eddie was hitting it and the way Samantha Barks is — I mean, she's miles better than all of us, technically," Seyfried told the outlet, "Annie Hathaway, even when she's crying ... it was perfect. It's what made that movie f****** fly."