Kim Kardashian keeping lawyer on 'speed dial' over ex Kanye West's stunts

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to stop being irrational around their kids.

A source close to the reality star broke silence on the recent conflicts that unfolded between the exes, including an emergency custody hearing The Kardashians star had to call recently over an alarming gesture on his part.

The source revealed that Kim "can't stand when he acts irrational" and just wants Kanye to spend time with their kids in a safe way.

“When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him," the source told People Magazine. "But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim."

The remarks come after Kim recently had to abruptly end Kanye's meeting with the kids when she learned that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were going to be present with the rapper and his 11-year-old daughter North West.

"She can’t stand when he acts irrational. She wants the kids to spend time with him in a safe environment. She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial,” the source added of the pair that shares daughters Chicago, 7, and North, 11, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9.

Prior to that, the exes also sat with their attorneys and a mediator on March 14, after North and Sean "Diddy" Combs featured on West's single LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE.

For those unversed, the Tate brothers moved to the US last month after facing sex crimes charges overseas while Combs is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Kanye also has a history of making repeated antisemitic comments and sharing homophobic posts to his X account.