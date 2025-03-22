Benny Blanco breaks down watching old video of Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco admitted he he was brought to tears while watching a nostalgic clip of fiancee Selena Gomez from her Disney Channel days.

The Calm Down hitmaker recently posted an emotional video of herself from the last moments on the set of The Wizards of Waverly Place, on her Instagram account.

In the throwback clip, Gomez can be seen getting sentimental while expressing her gratitude to her castmates and team of the hit series

"I wanna say thank you for every single thing that everybody does in the room for me," she began. "Because I did grow up away from my family, moving out of Texas, coming here and all of you have raised me in so many different ways and you've challenged as a person."

Gomez said as she broke down into tears, "So I have this launchpad that you've all given me because now I can do so many wonderful things because of this..."

"You've helped me grow up and you've watched me grow up and I really hope that I won't let you down with everything else that I do," she concluded. "So thank you for being a part of my life and the beginning of something I hope lasts a long time."

Blanco took to the comment section and revealed that he always gets emotional while watching Gomez's touching video.

"This makes me cry every time I watch it," the music producer wrote.

"It has lasted a long time and it’s not stopping anytime soon baby," he added in another comment.