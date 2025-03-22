Rachel Zegler opens up about meeting a lovely man on 'Snow White' set

Rachel Zegler has opened up about meeting a lovely boy while filming Snow White.

The Hollywood actress portrays the titular role, Snow White, who is forced to serve her step mother, known as the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot.

Recalling learning scuba diving for the movie’s scene, she told Extra, "I did spend about two weeks learning how to scuba dive for that one second of footage where I fall into the water.”

Revealing a meet up with the man, the Hunger Game actress said, “I met this lovely man named Pete who is ex-Navy who essentially taught me how to scuba dive."

“And I was attached to him at like 40 meters down under the water, learning how to regulate, learning how to breathe, and it was honestly such a life-changing…” she continued.

Before concluding, Zegler shared, “I’ve never done something like that before, so that was pretty cool and magical."

Snow White was released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.