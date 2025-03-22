'Severance' director reveals different end of season two

Severance season two ended on a bloody note. However, the director, Ben Stiller, said they had a different idea in mind on where to end it.



In a chat with Variety, the executive producer said, “There was a brief moment where we thought, maybe we do another cliffhanger where Mark is between Helly and Gemma.”

But the National Museum star said the plan was dropped because of the likely backlash the team would receive from the fans.

“But, pretty soon after, we realized we can’t do that again—people will kill us. So, we wanted him to make the choice and set up a dystopian conflict,” he added.

Regarding season three, Dan Erickson, the show's creator, said they have been working on a plan to cut the gap between season two and the upcoming one.

“We’re hoping that there are no massive strikes or pandemics or fissures opening up in the crest of the Earth that end up delaying us,” he said as season two came after three years of season one.

“Barring that, I’d certainly hope that we’d get this one out a bit sooner. But Severance has always been a show that takes a long time to make, and we’re proud of what we came up with, even though it took quite a long time," Dan concluded.