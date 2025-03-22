Chrissy Teigen’s closet chaos ends in a brutal injury

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has shared a fashion mishap that left her predicting the "worst black eye.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 21, the 39-year-old model, actress, and author revealed that she is about to have the "worst black eye" after trying to get a pair of jeans from her closet.

Starting the video from inside her walk-in closet, Teigen said, “I am going to have the worst black eye of all time."

"Oh, my God, you guys. I was being lazy and pulling my jeans,” she quipped before showing that she was yanking the jeans out from the pant leg rather than the hanger.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just pull it.’ I pulled this side, and then this thing whipped out, and just like, b**** slapped me,” the Lip Sync Battle co-host referred to the metal top part of the hanger.

“I'm like, numb,” she admitted.

Notably, this came after Teigen talked about her 8-year-old daughter Luna’s fashion preferences during a Wednesday, March 12, appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends.

The mother of four explained, "Luna doesn’t like anything I wear ever. She doesn’t like cleavage. She’s very modest. Except, you know how kids nowadays will wear crop tops with big baggy jeans and stuff? She tends to do like masculine stuff."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that other than Luna, Teigen also has sons Wren, 20 months, and Miles, 6, and daughter Esti, 2, whom she shares with her husband John Legend.