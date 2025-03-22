 
Meghan Markle has returned to social media recently

March 22, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘should remain silent’, a PR expert has advised the duchess after she received criticism on social media, saying “Time is a great healer.”

Speaking to the GB News, PR and social media expert Caitlin Jardine advised Meghan "should remain silent."

Caitlin remarks for Meghan came days after alleged negative reaction from UK publications since she launched her new Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan', on March 4.

The expert said: "In crisis communications, when it comes to reacting to social media, the best response is no response.

"In this type of situation, there is wisdom in knowing when to remain silent and knowing when to respond."

Caitlin Jardine further said: "She [Meghan] has been much more discerning over the past year, and I believe she has found a much more balanced approach to her communications."

"There has been so much negative sentiment towards her, and there is not yet enough goodwill in the bank to move the reputational needle sufficiently,” the expert said and added, "Time is a great healer, and had she waited longer, people would have had time to forget the past and would also be more intrigued with what she was now up to."

