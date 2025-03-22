Brandi Cyrus reveals sister Miley's shocking family game night rules

Frank + Derol member reveals sister Miley’s shocking family game night rules

Brandi Cyrus recently revealed that her sister, Miley Cyrus, is a rule maker and takes charge during family game nights.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 17, the 37-year-old actress and DJ shared that Miley “makes the rules” during the Cyrus family’s game nights, which usually happen during the holidays.

“Something that we love to do that’s probably so unexpected is we love to play cards,” Brandi quipped without revealing which family members—dad Billy Ray, mom Tish, and the other four Cyrus siblings—participate.

“It’s so silly. We love Uno. It’s a classic,” the Brandiville star noted.

Moving forward, she was asked about putting a Draw 2 card on top of another Draw 2, a highly contested Uno rule, to which she quickly responded, “You got to ask Miley Cyrus because she makes the rules.”

The Let It Go crooner went on to reveal that the rules keep changing on game nights, saying, “I can’t even keep up. One time the answer is yes, but the next time the answer might be no. Miley is definitely the one in charge.”

Notably, she attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards just two days after announcing that she would be performing DJ duties at country star Kenny Chesney’s Las Vegas residency at The Sphere in May and June this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Brandi Cyrus often plays DJ sets in Las Vegas, especially residency shows at The Wynn.

Along with her mother, Tish, she also co-hosts the Sorry We're Stoned podcast.