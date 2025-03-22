 
Kevin Costner satisfied after leaving 'Yellowstone' on top: Source

Insider shared rare details about Kevin Costner thoughts on 'Yellowstone'

March 22, 2025

Kevin Costner is reportedly ready to make a career comeback.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the American filmmaker has become focused on his career once again after surviving Christine Baumgartner divorce.

Reportedly, a source told the outlet that Kevin Costner is "grateful for the resurgence Yellowstone brought to his career " despite drama with co-star Luke Grimes.

"It's still best to leave at the top, and he feels like he did that with the show," they remarked in conclusion.

Daily Mail previously reported that Luke shared Kevin’s views that his departure from the show was in his best interest.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Luke claimed that working without the Waterworld star made filming easier for him and the rest of the cast, saying, “Hopefully everyone can see that it was time. To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone.”

He mentioned, “Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around… Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

