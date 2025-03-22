Photo: Jennifer Lopez afraid to count on heart post Ben Affleck heartbreak: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to fall in love again.

Nonetheless, a source claimed that she does not want to let her guard down this time.

Explaining the multihyphenate’s concerns about her new paramour, a source told, “Jennifer is definitely ready to date again.”

“But this time she’s being very careful about what she wants in a relationship,” they noted.

The source also declared of the mother of two, “She’s the first one to tell you that she falls in love too quickly. “

Before conclusion, they maintained, “She goes in hard, with an open and trusting heart, but she says she can’t count on her heart anymore.”

Earlier, it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez has also been leaning on Kim Kardashian as the duo are having heart to heart conversations after surviving multiple heartbreaks.

"Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben,” a source tipped.

After finalizing her divorce with Ben Affleck after 21 months of marriage, the diva is reportedly looking for a rich paramour.